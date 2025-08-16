ModernGhana logo
He was the best player on the pitch - Jermain Defoe praises Antoine Semenyo’s performance against Liverpool

SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has praised Antoine Semenyo’s standout performance against Liverpool, calling the Ghana forward the best player on the pitch.

Semenyo starred for AFC Bournemouth during Friday night’s Premier League opener at Anfield, scoring twice in a 4-2 defeat despite Liverpool securing the win under manager Arne Slot.

Speaking after the match, Defoe, who spent the majority of his career at Tottenham Hotspur, highlighted the 25-year-old’s attacking prowess.

"Semenyo was the best player on the pitch. He is so dynamic, and he is strong going forward, and he is good with his feet," he told Premier League Production.

"With his power, it is always difficult to play against him," he added.

The Bournemouth forward, who scored 11 league goals last season, will look to build on his impressive display when the Cherries host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium next weekend.

Semenyo is determined to help Bournemouth mount another strong campaign in the English top flight.

