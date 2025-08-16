2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must win against Chad and Mali - Fatau Dauda

Black Stars goalkeepers’ coach, Fatau Dauda, has emphasised the need for Ghana to secure victories in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers to bolster their chances of reaching the 2026 tournament.

The squad is set to reconvene in September for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers, with Ghana scheduled to travel to Chad’s Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Citi Sports ahead of the fixtures, Dauda highlighted the critical nature of the results.

“We have two games ahead of us, and we are calling on Ghanaians to pray for us, but we need to win these matches against Chad and Mali,” the former Black Stars goalkeeper said.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points from six matches, positioning them well in their quest for a spot at the global showpiece.