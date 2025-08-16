ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must win against Chad and Mali - Fatau Dauda

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must win against Chad and Mali - Fatau Dauda
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Black Stars goalkeepers’ coach, Fatau Dauda, has emphasised the need for Ghana to secure victories in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers to bolster their chances of reaching the 2026 tournament.

The squad is set to reconvene in September for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualifiers, with Ghana scheduled to travel to Chad’s Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno before returning home to face Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to Citi Sports ahead of the fixtures, Dauda highlighted the critical nature of the results.

“We have two games ahead of us, and we are calling on Ghanaians to pray for us, but we need to win these matches against Chad and Mali,” the former Black Stars goalkeeper said.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points from six matches, positioning them well in their quest for a spot at the global showpiece.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

21 minutes ago

The Silence of Libation: Losing Ourselves in Foreign Prayers The Silence of Libation: Losing Ourselves in Foreign Prayers

44 minutes ago

AFP - JIM WATSON,TETIANA DZHAFAROVA Zelensky to meet Trump as Macron, EU Leaders discuss Ukraine War

3 hours ago

On the bizarre prophesies: President Mahama needs ‘a Kagame’ more than ‘a Joseph’ On the bizarre prophesies: President Mahama needs ‘a Kagame’ more than ‘a Josep...

3 hours ago

AP - Jae C. Hong Trump-Putin summit ends without Ukraine deal

17 hours ago

Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest

17 hours ago

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had been due in Lisbon Monday for a ceremony, but will no longer attend. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP) Guinea-Bissau expels Portuguese media outlets

17 hours ago

Ghana bids farewell to eight helicopter crash victims Ghana bids farewell to eight helicopter crash victims

17 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Vice Jane Naana pays tribute to eight fallen heroes Helicopter crash: Vice Jane Naana pays tribute to eight fallen heroes

17 hours ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to support children of victims Helicopter crash: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to support children of victim...

19 hours ago

AP - Jehad Alshrafi Gaza's largest hospital struggles to function in 'catastrophic' health situation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line