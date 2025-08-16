ModernGhana logo
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher condemn racial abuse aimed at Antoine Semenyo

SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have condemned the racial abuse aimed at Antoine Semenyo during Friday night’s Premier League opener at Anfield.

The Ghanaian international was targeted in the first half, prompting a brief halt in play. Despite the incident, Semenyo responded with a brace as AFC Bournemouth fell 4-2 to Liverpool.

Former Manchester United defender Neville expressed his dismay, saying: "It overshadows what should be an amazing night. The first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day.

"And that boy has [reported being] racially abused. It's despicable. I can't imagine what is going through that fan's mind.

"However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Carragher, now a Liverpool pundit, added: "With the amount of campaigns we have, it's shocking to see an incident like that.

"A shocking incident and rightly reported to the referee."

Semenyo, 25, will aim to continue his strong start to the season when Bournemouth host Wolves next weekend at the Vitality Stadium.

The forward is hoping to build on an impressive campaign last year, in which he scored 11 goals in the Premier League, as he looks to help the Cherries challenge for another successful season.

