Arne Slot hails Antoine Semenyo’s mental strength after racist Abuse at Anfield

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised the strong mentality of Antoine Semenyo despite suffering racial abuse at Anfield on Friday during the Premier League season opener.

The AFC Bournemouth forward reported the incident to the referee in the first half, prompting intervention from officials of both teams.

Play was briefly halted before resuming, with Semenyo responding in emphatic fashion by scoring twice in the second half, though his side eventually fell 4-2 to Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, Slot condemned the incident and expressed admiration for the 24-year-old’s ability to maintain focus under such circumstances.

"I think it is under investigation with the police now, and the club made a very clear statement about what we feel about this. Unfortunately, we definitely have to talk about this," Slot said.

"It's a good thing you talk about this, and it's a good thing that I have to answer this, but after actually this day should be about Diogo and about how the tribute was. But we definitely need to address this because it's unacceptable in every football stadium, let alone at Anfield."

Slot also revealed that he spoke with Semenyo after the match and reassured him of support.

"I spoke to him [Semenyo] after the game that we will try to do everything to find that person. I am not 100 per cent sure but I think they already found him. That's a good thing.

"Wherever we can help him, we will try to do so. Big credit to him, if something happens like this and you can perform so well in the second half, then he's not only a great player, because that I can see [with] how fast he is, but he is also very strong mentally.

"If something like that happened [and] to get such a second-half performance, that sums up him as a person and him as a player. But, again, [it's] unacceptable in football in general, let alone at Anfield," he added.

Semenyo, who was Bournemouth’s standout performer on the night, will look to build on his fine start when the Cherries welcome Wolves to the Vitality Stadium next weekend.