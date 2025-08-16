ModernGhana logo
It's unacceptable in every football stadium - Liverpool boss Arne Slot condemns racial abuse against Antoine Semenyo

SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has condemned the racial abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during the opening match of the 2025/26 Premier League on Friday night at Anfield.

The Ghana striker had reported the incident to the referee, leading to the intervention of the technical heads of the two sides.

After the short break, the match continued with Liverpool cruising to a 4-2 win with Semenyo scoring a brace in the second half.

Speaking after the match, Slot described the incident as unacceptable.

The Dutch gaffer applauded Antoine Semenyo for continuing the match and putting up a top performance.

"It's unacceptable in every football stadium, let alone at Anfield...big credit to him if something happens like this and you can perform so well in the second half,” Slot said.

Semenyo will hope to continue his impressive start when AFC Bournemouth host Wolves next weekend at the Vitality Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

