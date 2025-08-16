ModernGhana logo
Liverpool condemn racist abuse directed at Antoine Semenyo during season opener

SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Liverpool FC have strongly condemned the racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo during the opening game of the season against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

The game, which ended in a thrilling 4-2 victory for the Reds, was marred by an incident of racism as the match was paused for some minutes during the first half.

This comes after the Ghana international reported the incident to the referee, leading to the intervention of the technical heads of the two sides.

The game resumed a few minutes later with Liverpool opening the scoring through new signing Hugo Ekitike before half-time.

Ekitike set up Cody Gakpo for the second after the break, but Semenyo hit a quick-fire brace to level the scores. Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah stole the show in the final ten minutes of the game to give Liverpool victory.

After the game, Liverpool released a statement condemning the alleged incident, stating that further investigations would be conducted.

"Liverpool Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during our Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth," the club said in a statement.

"We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms; it has no place in society or football. The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

