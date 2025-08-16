Thomas Partey makes Villarreal debut in La Liga opener against Real Oviedo

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey marked his return to Spanish football with his first competitive appearance for Villarreal on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

The former Arsenal man came off the bench in the closing stages as Villarreal eased to a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Real Oviedo at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Partey replaced Santi Comenasa with eight minutes left, helping the Yellow Submarine see out a comfortable win in their league opener.

Villarreal had already taken control of the contest in the first half.

Real Oviedo were reduced to ten men in the 28th minute after Alberto Reina was sent off, and the hosts capitalised immediately.

Just a minute later, Etta Eyong broke the deadlock before Senegalese striker Pape Gueye doubled the advantage in the 36th minute.

The appearance was Partey’s first in La Liga since leaving Atlético Madrid for Arsenal in 2020. He will hope to make his first start for the club when Villarreal hosts Girona at the Estadio de la Cerámica next weekend.

The 32-year-old is expected to play a central role for Villarreal this season after the club moved to secure his services despite ongoing legal proceedings in England, where he faces allegations of rape and sexual assault made by three women.