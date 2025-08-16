ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thomas Partey makes Villarreal debut in La Liga opener against Real Oviedo

Football News Thomas Partey makes Villarreal debut in La Liga opener against Real Oviedo
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey marked his return to Spanish football with his first competitive appearance for Villarreal on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

The former Arsenal man came off the bench in the closing stages as Villarreal eased to a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Real Oviedo at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Partey replaced Santi Comenasa with eight minutes left, helping the Yellow Submarine see out a comfortable win in their league opener.

Villarreal had already taken control of the contest in the first half.

Real Oviedo were reduced to ten men in the 28th minute after Alberto Reina was sent off, and the hosts capitalised immediately.

Just a minute later, Etta Eyong broke the deadlock before Senegalese striker Pape Gueye doubled the advantage in the 36th minute.

The appearance was Partey’s first in La Liga since leaving Atlético Madrid for Arsenal in 2020. He will hope to make his first start for the club when Villarreal hosts Girona at the Estadio de la Cerámica next weekend.

The 32-year-old is expected to play a central role for Villarreal this season after the club moved to secure his services despite ongoing legal proceedings in England, where he faces allegations of rape and sexual assault made by three women.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

On the bizarre prophesies: President Mahama needs ‘a Kagame’ more than ‘a Joseph’ On the bizarre prophesies: President Mahama needs ‘a Kagame’ more than ‘a Josep...

1 hour ago

AP - Jae C. Hong Trump-Putin summit ends without Ukraine deal

15 hours ago

Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest Bolgatanga Technical Institute shut down after night of violent unrest

15 hours ago

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had been due in Lisbon Monday for a ceremony, but will no longer attend. By Ludovic MARIN (AFP) Guinea-Bissau expels Portuguese media outlets

15 hours ago

Ghana bids farewell to eight helicopter crash victims Ghana bids farewell to eight helicopter crash victims

15 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Vice Jane Naana pays tribute to eight fallen heroes Helicopter crash: Vice Jane Naana pays tribute to eight fallen heroes

15 hours ago

Helicopter crash: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to support children of victims Helicopter crash: President Mahama urges Ghanaians to support children of victim...

17 hours ago

Reinstate suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo without delay — Bar Council of England to Mahama Reinstate suspended Chief Justice Torkonoo without delay — Bar Council of Englan...

17 hours ago

AP - Jehad Alshrafi Gaza's largest hospital struggles to function in 'catastrophic' health situation

20 hours ago

Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024 Auditor-General report uncovers over GH¢43m spending in Ada districts for 2024

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line