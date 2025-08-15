PL: Late Chiesa, Salah goals fire Liverpool past battling Bournemouth in thrilling opener

ModernGhana logo
By Eurosport
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Mohamed Salah and super sub Federico Chiesa struck late as reigning champions Liverpool kicked off their title defence with a rollercoaster 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at an emotional Anfield.

The Reds remembered the late Diogo Jota and Andre Silva ahead of kick off with a period of silence and crowd mosaics in tribute to the brothers, who passed away in a car accident in July.

Liverpool were lively early on, but it was the visitors who had the better chances through Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.

However, the hosts grabbed the lead on 37 minutes when Hugo Ekitike took advantage of a fortunate ricochet off Marcos Senesi before rolling a calm finish beyond Djordje Petrovic.

Ekitike then turned provided following the interval as Cody Gakpo seized upon his lay-off, drove beyond a few challenges and rifled a low shot into the corner.

The Cherries remained a threat on the counter and Semenyo finished off a slick move down the left to reduce the arrears before dragging his side level with a stunning solo goal on 76 minutes.

Arne Slot threw on Chiesa as the hosts pushed to regain the ascendancy and the Italian answered the SOS with a volley two minutes from time.

Salah then sealed the victory with a solo goal from the left deep into stoppage time.

Liverpool will now switch focus to a visit to Newcastle United a week on Monday, which could well spark fireworks given the current transfer saga involving Alexander Isak, while Bournemouth host Wolverhampton Wanderers next Saturday.

