Antoine Semenyo subjected to alleged racist comment in Premier League opener

The Premier League opener between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the first half after Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by someone in the crowd.

The 25-year-old Semenyo went on to score twice in 12 second-half minutes as the Cherries briefly levelled at Anfield, before the reigning champions struck late to win 4-2.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play at a 29th-minute Liverpool corner before talking to both managers on the touchline.

Liverpool and Bournemouth captains Virgil van Dijk and Adam Smith were then called over to the benches to be briefed before the match resumed four minutes later, while the score was 0-0.

An anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield once the half-time whistle had blown.

Premier League Match Centre issued the following statement on X: "Tonight's match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

"This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

"Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

It comes after Tottenham forward Mathys Tel was the subject of racist abuse on social media after being one of two Spurs players to miss in their Super Cup penalty shootout defeat by Paris St-Germain on Wednesday.

England defender Jess Carter was also the target of racist abuse during Euro 2025 last month.

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to racism too in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final, held in July 2021, after all three missed penalties in the shootout loss to Italy.