Jota's family expected to attend Anfield tribute

Diogo Jota's family are expected to be at Anfield on Friday for Liverpool's opening Premier League game against Bournemouth.

The league champions are planning to pay tribute to their former forward, who died at the age of 28 in a car crash in northern Spain last month alongside his brother Andre Silva, who was 25.

A moment of silence will be held at all Premier League matches this weekend, with players wearing black armbands, while messages and images will be shown on the big screens in stadiums.

Liverpool confirmed there will also be a fan-led tribute at Anfield, with a special mosaic unveiled in the Kop and the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand during the period of silence.

In his programme notes for Friday's game, Liverpool manager Arne Slot says: "We know that this will be a very emotional occasion, given it is the first league game we have played since we lost Diogo and Andre.

"As I have said previously, the tributes that have been paid throughout the football world, and especially within the LFC community, have been truly special, and I know that tonight we will come together to honour them once more.

"I believe that Diogo's wife, his children and his family will be in attendance and it is important that, as a club, we show that they will always have our love and support as they deal with this most tragic of situations. We are there for them always."

The Liverpool players will display their own tribute with a 'Forever 20' emblem printed on their shirts and stadium jackets. This will remain in place for the season.

The club earned a record-equalling 20th English league title last season with Jota wearing the number 20 shirt, which the club decided to retire after consulting with the former Portugal international's wife Rute Cardoso and other members of Jota's family.

Wolves - the other Premier League team Jota played for - also have tributes planned for their season opener at home to Manchester City on Saturday.