Prosper Kuzo: La Liga 2025/26: Assessing the favourites, top 4 race and season outlook

What fans around the world have been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Only three months back, FC Barcelona were crowned champions of the 2024/25 La Liga season, which saw them dominate rivals Real Madrid under new manager Hansi Flick.

Since then, there have been promotions from La Liga Hypermotion, previously Smartbank or the Segunda Division, where all of Levante, Elche and Real Oviedo managed to return to the top flight.

For the first time in 10 years, Madrid come into a La Liga season without one of Antonio Kroos or Luka Modric in their fold. With those two, Los Blancos clinched four league titles in the last decade, with bitter rivals Barcelona picking up five of those, while Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid settled for one.

Now, it appears the direction of Spanish football is on a new trajectory, and here’s what to expect ahead of the upcoming season, where 20 teams battle it out for Spain’s most prestigious trophy.

The new season is sure to reignite rivalries, provide endless iconic moments likely to go down in history, as well as controversy, considering the fact that La Liga has been swamped with questionable refereeing decisions under President Javier Tebas.

Real Madrid were at the heart of it all last year, ensuring they handed Tebas’ administration a hard time with a series of official social media statements, aiming to pile pressure on the RFEF.

To Florention Perez’s side, one of the major reasons they failed to retain La Liga for the first time in 17 years was the unfair decisions of referees against them, believing that Barca, on the other hand, were favoured in multiple matches.

The drama is sure to continue, but let's not digress from the football itself, because this could very well shape up to be the best La Liga season this decade.

The Blaugrana have a new superstar on their hands in Lamine Yamal, backed by a decent squad ready to go for it all once again.

Real may have, however, lost some big names, but reinforcements like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, in addition to last season’s big signing Kylian Mbappe, could prove to be a major difference in their quest to be crowned champions for a 37th time.

For Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, it has been a summer of intent.

Seven new names on the block in Matteo Ruggeri, Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Marc Pubill, Giacomo Raspadori and David Hancko mean that anything less than a serious title challenge will almost certainly spark the “underachievement” narrative.

Athletic Club pulled off one of the summer’s biggest wins by convincing Nico Williams to stay, so the Williams-brothers partnership ahead of Oihan Sancet, Alex Berenguer and Benat Prados is something Ernesto Valverde will certainly be exploring once again with UEFA Champions League football as well in the mix.

For Villareal, marksman Baena, who created the most chances (95) in the entirety of last season in Europe, may have departed for Atleti, but bringing in former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could prove to be the trick for the Yellow Submarine, who aim to retain a top-five finish.

Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna and Mallorca will also be present this new term with the intention of making their home grounds a fortress against the top six clubs looking to run away with points in the race for the title.

In fact, Mallorca and Osasuna take on Barcelona and Madrid, respectively, on matchday 1, so fasten your seatbelts, because this is going to be a long ride.

Now, let’s delve deeper into the top La Liga summer signings and how their arrivals could reshape and elevate their new clubs in the upcoming campaign.

Alex Baena, Atletico Madrid

One of the biggest Spanish creators alive will be endlessly available for Diego Simeone, who aims to secure his second league title in five years and a third overall in 15 years in La Liga. That would mean a league title every five years since he took the job back in 2011.

At Villareal last term, Baena amassed 16 goal contributions and created the most chances (93) in the league, and being handed Angel Correa’s big number 10 shirt means loads of responsibility obviously under Simeone.

However, just the sheer thought of the ruthlessness he’s sure to afford Los Colchoneros once handed the opportunity to play alongside world champions Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez is mind-boggling.

Baena will also have Alexander Sortloth, who’s grabbed more than 40 league goals in the last two seasons ahead of him, and this may very well be the biggest creator signing in Spain for the next few years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid

It appeared a lifetime as a Merseyside Red was on the cards for Alexander-Arnold, who has racked up the most assists (42) in Europe for a fullback in the last seven years, per multiple statistical sources.

Nonetheless, when Madrid comes calling, there are only a few players who can stand their ground and reject the request of one of the world’s greatest football clubs.

Glimpses of how new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wanted Trent to settle in were seen at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and as a fullback with loads of experience, the big challenge for Arnold is here for all to see.

Playing as a wingback means loads of room to contribute to attack, but it also requires more intensity and endurance to cover the flank in the way the manager requires. Will he explode into life? Probably, but who can say for sure, should skipper Dani Carvajal return to his very best.

Joan Garcia, Barcelona

146 saves in La Liga in the previous term means that Garcia topped the charts at Espanyol, but the dramatic turn he’s made for his career is what multiple fans around the world did not see coming.

So Barcelona have a new goalkeeper on their hands for a second straight season– an indication that skipper Marc Ter Stegen’s time at the club is nearing an end by the day.

Garcia, 24, is surely Hansi Flick’s number 1 preference in goal, and he’s expected to improve the performance of the Catalans in defence despite the unexpected departure of Inigo Martinez to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Dean Huijsen, Real Madrid

The world is aware Real have been struck with injuries in defence for the last two years, and signing a teen 6 '5 centre half who happens to be incredible on the ball could be the defining factor for Alonso’s side in the buildup.

Huijsen on the left side of defence partnering Alvaro Carreras means Alonso has identified one of Real’s weak defensive spots, yet time will be the best judge of how good they will settle in under the Santiago Bernabeu lights and also away from home in intense playgrounds.

Johnny Cardoso, Atletico Madrid

Ranked amongst the best six midfielders in La Liga in the 2024/25 season in ball progression, duels and tackles, Cardoso’s move to Atletico was one many didn’t seem to comprehend until the departure of Rodrigo De Paul to Inter Miami in the MLS.

Simeone’s preferred pivot pair for Atleti was De Paul and young sensation Pablo Barrios, but now, Cardoso steps in to replace the Argentine.

Many will definitely question the progression and balance of the new pivot-dynamic, yet having creators like Baena and Griezmann should be enough to see out games and ultimately elevate this team to the level the world expects to be.

Marcus Rashford, Barcelona

An opportunity of a lifetime has been afforded to Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford, who has struggled with game consistency over the last two years.

His talent? Undeniable. Nonetheless, to succeed at a club like Barcelona, which is constantly filled with multiple superstars, Rashford is going to have to do more.

The biggest silver lining in all of this? Marcus knows exactly what’s at stake. At 27, this could be his last real shot — and if he fails to seize it, resurrecting a career that’s already losing momentum may be out of reach.

Thomas Partey, Villarreal

Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Ghanaian midfielder Partey’s move to Villarreal is a game-changer for Marcelino’s upcoming season.

The world and Spain in particular are fully aware of what Partey’s game encompasses, yet the idea that he will pair veteran midfielder Dani Parejo in midfield screams immaculate levels of control and possession dynamic.

Villarreal and La Liga are fully aware Partey is facing sexual assault charges, yet he’s been granted bail and will be aiming to focus on showing his best level after the return to Spain, rather than the off-field issues threatening his reputation.

Thiago Alamada, Atletico Madrid

The final big name to keep a close eye on in La Liga this upcoming season has to be Atletico’s Thiago Almada. The 24-year-old Argentine has already set the tone at the national level after being crowned World champion back in 2022 in Qatar.

Now, he’s taking his club career to a higher level after a stint in the MLS and the French Ligue.

Almada has a great skillset and offensive unpredictability in his game, which is heavily similar to the departed Angel Correa’s style under Diego Simeone.

An Argentine player under Simeone is often a success per Atleti standards, but remaining consistent throughout the campaign will be the toughest test for the 24-year-old.

Possible Title Winners and Top Four Predictions

Girona and Rayo Vallecano set up the pace for the season on Friday, August 15, at the Estadi Montilivi in what many expect to be a game with immense levels of intensity.

Coach Michel Sanchez Munoz will be aiming for a similar start to the season as he had in 2023/24, after securing a historic Champions League slot for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Vallecano manager Iñigo Pérez will be looking to build on last season’s impressive eighth-place finish — a campaign that earned the club a spot in the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League.

That achievement set a new benchmark, and now, the expectations will be even higher this time around.

The season opener will certainly be a spectacle that will have fans anxiously watching on from all over the world, but once the whistle blows, it’ll truly sink in: La Liga is back.

For the title race, it’s hard to look past Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. With talented players like Raphinha, Pedri González, Jules Koundé, Lamine Yamal, and Joan García, the Catalan giants have the depth and quality to defend their crown.

Real, Atlético and Bilbao should round out the top four, barring any major surprises.

Madrid will most likely catch many fans around the world off guard under Xabi Alonso, but the balance and structure needed to win La Liga don't quite seem evident yet in their camp.

Consistent minutes afforded Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr would mean the likes of Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick have their progress disrupted, but don't get me wrong, though, Madrid will always be in the mix as they are record winners of this competition.

However, the inconsistencies in defence, the lack of a replacement for Modric and an experienced centre forward could be the main reasons rivals Barcelona slightly edge them to retain the title.

Should that happen, it would be the first time in eight years that a team has retained La Liga since FC Barcelona in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

For the big El Clásico moments, Raphinha, Pedri, Bellingham, Yamal and Mbappe will be there to provide the much-needed excitement as the world looks on.

Kylian Mbappe seems the early favourite to pick the Pinchichi trophy after his breakthrough season last term. However, other key names fans will be keeping a close eye on include Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth, Raphinha and a possible return of Vinicius Jr to his very best.

La Liga is here, and if you made it this far, a very big thank you to you. See you at the end of the season.