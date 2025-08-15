ModernGhana logo
MTN has solved the biggest challenges facing GFA - Kurt Okraku after $2m sponsorship deal

FRI, 15 AUG 2025

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has described MTN Ghana’s latest sponsorship deal as a major step in addressing the critical challenges facing the country’s football programs.

The telecommunications giant has committed $2 million over two years to serve as the headline sponsor for four national teams: the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites (U20), and Black Starlets (U17).

The agreement, signed Thursday at MTN Ghana’s Head Office in Accra, supersedes the previous $2 million deal signed ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which was limited to supporting the senior men’s team.

Okraku expressed optimism that the funding would significantly enhance preparations for all levels of national teams.

“This investment by MTN would ensure that these young boys, Black Queens, and Satellites would have the best of preparations that would put them in the competitive mood for the big championships,” Okraku said.

He added that the sponsorship tackles one of the association’s longstanding challenges.

“The biggest challenge of the full association has been solved by MTN. Most often, I don't really tell my story, but you need to occupy this seat for two days or one day to fully understand the problems that we go through in bringing talents like the Starlets up to become the John Paintsils and the Fatau Daudas. It's not easy.”

The partnership is set to run through 2027. Currently, the Black Stars lead Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, while the Black Queens recently secured a bronze medal at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

