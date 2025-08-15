MTN Ghana to inject $2 million into four national teams as headline sponsor

Telecommunications powerhouse MTN Ghana has officially taken on the role of headline sponsor for four of the country’s national football teams.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Accra by MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett during a high-profile unveiling ceremony.

Under the two-year partnership, valued at $2 million and set to run until August 2027, MTN will support the Black Stars, Black Queens, Black Satellites, and Black Starlets.

The sponsorship aims not only to provide financial backing but also to aid the teams’ overall development and preparation for upcoming competitions.

Speaking at the launch, Blewett emphasized football’s ability to unite Ghanaians.

“Football is a passion that connects the whole country, and MTN is proud to be part of the journey to take our teams to greater heights,” he said.

The sponsorship arrives at a crucial juncture for Ghana’s national teams. The Black Queens, bronze medalists at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, are now preparing for the next WAFCON edition and the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars, who missed out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), are targeting a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Coach Otto Addo’s squad is set to regroup in September for Matchday 7 and 8 qualifiers against Chad and Mali, before concluding their campaign in October with fixtures against Comoros and the Central African Republic.