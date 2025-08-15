Mohammed Fuseini signs contract extension with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise until 2028

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Belgian top-flight side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (USG), keeping him at the club until 2028, with an option for an additional year.

Fuseini joined USG last summer after making a permanent switch from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, following a productive loan spell at Danish side Randers during the 2023/24 season.

The 23-year-old forward played a key role in USG’s historic campaign, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in the Jupiler Pro League as the club clinched the league title for the first time.

Across all competitions, Fuseini featured in 42 matches, registering a total of 11 goals.

The Ghanaian star is currently working on his recovery from a pre-season injury, with the Belgian league already underway.