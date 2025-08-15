ModernGhana logo
Roma make bid to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho

By ESPN
FRI, 15 AUG 2025

AS Roma are in talks with Manchester United over a permanent deal for Jadon Sancho, sources have told ESPN.

Sancho has been told by United to find a new club before the transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old has spent the last 18 months on loan -- first at Borussia Dortmund and then Chelsea -- and was omitted from the squad for the summer tour of the United States.

He has been training away from Ruben Amorim's first team ahead of the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday and has not been assigned a squad number.

Roma have made contact with United and, according to sources, have indicated they are willing to negotiate a permanent move for around £20 million ($27m). The Serie A side are also interested in Aston Villa's Leon Bailey.

Sancho has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford. He last played a competitive fixture for United in August 2023. Juventus and Besiktas have shown interest in the England forward.

Sancho is one of a number of players United are hoping to move on before the transfer deadline.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are all available for transfer and, like Sancho, have been training separately since the start of the summer.

