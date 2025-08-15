OGC Nice CEO confident Abdul Salis Samed's career will be revived under Franck Haise

OGC Nice Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Bocquet is confident Ghana midfielder Abdul Salis Samed will recapture his best form following his move to the French Ligue 1 side.

The 25-year-old joined Nice on a three-year deal from RC Lens ahead of the 2025/26 season, reuniting with former coach Franck Haise.

Samed had been deemed surplus to requirements at Lens and spent last season on loan at Sunderland, where he played a key role in the club’s return to the Premier League.

Speaking after the transfer was confirmed, Bocquet expressed optimism that the midfielder’s familiarity with Haise’s methods will fast-track his adaptation.

“He meets the coach’s expectations. Salis and Franck (Haise) know each other very well, which will make it easier for him to integrate, because each knows how the other works and what the other expects," he said.

"He is an international who has also played in the Champions League. After a more difficult last season, we think he’ll be able to bounce back under Franck Haise,” Boquet added.

Samed is set to make his competitive debut for Le Gym on August 16 when Nice host Toulouse at the Allianz Riviera in their Ligue 1 opener.