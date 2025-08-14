ModernGhana logo
Two-time champions Morocco sink Zambia in CHAN, DRC deny Angola

By AFP
Morocco captain Mohamed Hrimat celebrates his opener against Zambia in Nairobi. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)
THU, 14 AUG 2025
Morocco captain Mohamed Hrimat celebrates his opener against Zambia in Nairobi. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

Two-time champions Morocco and DR Congo clawed their way back into quarter-final contention with wins over Zambia and Angola in the African Nations championships (CHAN) on Thursday.

Morocco crushed Zambia 3-1, while DR Congo needed two second-half goals to defeat Angola.

The Zambian back line sustained high pressure as Morocco dominated the early proceedings at the Nyayo National Stadium but the North Africans failed to cash in on three clear chances.

The Atlas Lions took the lead in first-half injury time when captain Mohamed Hrimat got onto Youssef Mehri's outswinging corner.

Defender Happy Nsiku appeared to have levelled for Zambia in the 65th minute but he was denied after a VAR review confirmed an infringement in the build-up to the goal.

Oussama Lamlaoui then capitalised on the confusion to grab Morocco's second just a minute later, before substitute Andrew Phiri pulled one back for Zambia on 70 minutes.

Midfielder Sabir Bougrine's stoppage-time strike sent Morocco to second place in Group A with six points, only a point behind leaders Kenya.

Fellow two-time winners DR Congo beat Angola 2-0 to end their opponents' hopes of progression in the tournament.

Runners-up in 2011, Angola needed victory in their last group match to challenge Kenya at the top of the table, but two second-half goals put paid to those hopes.

Jephte Kitambala and Mokonzi Katumbwe capped an impressive display for the Congolese, as they kept alive their chances of a place in the quarter-finals.

The Leopards are tied on six points with Morocco, with the two sides meeting in their final group-stage match on Sunday.

Kenya will play Zambia in the second match to decide the quarter-finalists.

