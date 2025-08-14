ModernGhana logo
They want to steal - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe kicks against GFA presidential term limit extension

THU, 14 AUG 2025

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed strong opposition to the recent extension of the presidential term limit.

The decision was made during the Ordinary Congress held at Prampram on Tuesday, August 12, where the GFA moved the presidential term limit from two to three terms.

Of the 123 delegates who voted, 114 supported the amendment, six opposed it, and three abstained.

“Why do people want to stay in power for a longer period?" Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe quizzed.

“The reason for the extension is simple: just to steal. Personally, I am against it, and I will always be against this extension," he added.

Kurt Okraku, who has been president of the GFA since 2019, is expected to see his current mandate conclude in 2027.

It remains unclear whether Okraku, also serving as the second vice president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)—will seek a third term when his tenure ends.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

