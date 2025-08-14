ModernGhana logo
2025 WAFU B WCLQ: Police Ladies paired with Bayelsa Queens and two others in Group B

THU, 14 AUG 2025

Ghana Women’s Premier League champions, Police Ladies, now know their opponents for the 2025 WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers following Thursday’s official draw.

Placed in Group B, Police Ladies will face a challenging line-up of four teams in the group stage.

The Ghanaian side, led by coach Yusif Basigi, will take on Nigerian league champions Bayelsa Queens FC, Togo’s Association Sportive de La Kozah, and Benin’s Sam Nelly.

This marks Police Ladies’ debut in the regional competition, earned after their maiden triumph in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League last season.

The tournament is set to kick off on August 23 in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire, with the group stage promising intense competition for the Ghanaian champions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

