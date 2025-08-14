ModernGhana logo
It is disappointing to lose the game, says Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus after Super Cup defeat to PSG

THU, 14 AUG 2025

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has expressed his disappointment following Tottenham Hotspur's Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League took a 2-0 lead with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero scoring in both halves.

However, with five minutes to end the game, second-half substitutes Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos netted to end the game 2-2 in regulation time.

In the penalty shootout, Van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed for Spurs as PSG won the trophy with a 4-3 shootout win at the Bluenergy Stadium.

"It is disappointing to lose the game in the end. This is a big lesson to stay focused for the whole 90 minutes, but I am really proud of the team for their work ethic, their energy, because I think we had them for most part of the game, just the last part we need to keep full concentration," he said.

"We take this as a lesson. We have a game at the weekend and we have full focus on that," he said after the game," he added.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to feature in Spurs' opening Premier League game against Burnley this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

