VAR will be introduced in Ghana Premier League soon - Referees Manager Alex Kotei

Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Kotei, has suggested that the long-delayed introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in the Ghana Premier League could be back on the table following the arrival of Adesa Production Limited (APL) as the league’s new broadcast partner.

APL was officially unveiled ahead of the 2025/26 season, which kicks off on September 12.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Kotei revealed that the primary reason VAR had not been implemented in previous seasons was the substandard quality of league coverage.

“We could not implement VAR in the past because the league’s broadcasting was not up to standard. For VAR to work effectively, you need excellent broadcasting,” he explained.

He added that APL’s improved production capabilities could finally make VAR feasible for Ghana’s top flight.

“With the new broadcaster, we believe that in the coming matches we will then know whether to start using the VAR or not,” he said.

The development raises hopes that fans could soon see the technology tested in the league after years of discussion and delay.