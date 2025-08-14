ModernGhana logo
Ibrahim Sannie Daara backs decision to extend GFA presidency term limit to three

THU, 14 AUG 2025

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has expressed support for the recent decision to extend the GFA presidential term limit, arguing that eight years is insufficient to make a lasting impact on Ghanaian football.

The decision, taken during the Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram on Tuesday, August 12, saw delegates vote to increase the GFA presidential term from two to three terms.

Sannie Daara, who now serves as Senior Media Officer at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), dismissed criticisms from some delegates, describing the move as a necessary step for the development of the game.

"During the era of the Normalisation Committee, they tried desperately to work against what Kwesi Nyantakyi has done so there were in a hurry to put in laws that will completely win football away from what Kurt Okraku has done but the truth is that, if you are in football administration and if you know what it takes to get influence in the game and position your country in way that they will benefit, that cannot be done in eight years," he told Sporty FM.

"So, anybody with a true knowledge of football administration at the highest level will tell you that you will not have a table at the chair where decisions are made."

He further cited the example of CAF, noting that aside from President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, most Executive Council members are serving their fourth term, highlighting the value of experience and continuity in football governance.

"If you take out the CAF president [Dr Patrice Motsepe], all the Executive Council members are in their fourth terms in office," he added.

Sports Journalist and Writer

