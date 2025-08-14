ModernGhana logo
Let’s not judge prematurely - Villarreal president on Thomas Partey's alleged sexual assault

Let's not judge prematurely - Villarreal president on Thomas Parteys alleged sexual assault
THU, 14 AUG 2025

Villarreal president Fernando Roig has appealed to the club’s supporters to rally behind Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey as he faces legal proceedings in London.

Partey, 32, signed a two-year contract with the La Liga side earlier this summer following his departure from Arsenal.

However, he is currently facing sexual assault charges in England relating to alleged incidents between 2021 and 2022 during his time with the Premier League club.

The charges were filed just four days after his Arsenal contract expired at the end of June.

The signing has sparked protests from some Villarreal fans, but Roig has defended the player’s right to continue representing the team until the case is resolved.

“We must be cautious and wait for justice. Let’s not judge prematurely. Thomas has the right to do his job until there is a conviction,” Roig said following Villarreal’s 2-0 preseason loss to Aston Villa.

“At this moment, Partey is as innocent as the rest of us here. A fundamental right like this must be respected.

“The English whistled Partey. Not the Villarreal fans. I wouldn’t like our own fans to whistle at players on our team. We must stand with the team.

“He is not a convicted player,” Roig stressed.

Partey has denied all charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for 2 September at the Old Bailey in London.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

