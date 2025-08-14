ModernGhana logo
Bibiani Gold Stars CEO endorses GFA presidential term extension

THU, 14 AUG 2025

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Kwesi Adu, has thrown his weight behind the decision to extend the presidential term limit of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

At its Congress on Tuesday, August 12, delegates voted to increase the GFA presidency’s limit from two to three terms.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Adu stressed that the decision was not about favouring current GFA President Kurt Okraku personally, but about strengthening the institution of the presidency itself.

“It is not Kurt Okraku himself, but rather the office of the GFA Presidency that deserves the extension,” Adu explained. “It is not mandatory that Kurt will automatically serve three terms; Congress will decide during the FA elections, assess whoever contests with Kurt, and choose the right person.”

Reflecting on the state of Ghana football prior to Okraku’s administration, Adu described it as “completely dead” in the wake of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 exposé.

“Looking at the pieces Kurt picked up, the last six years seem even too short considering what he has achieved administratively,” he said. “With an improved club licensing policy, he is truly on course.”

Adu also praised Okraku’s youth and vision, urging stakeholders to allow him to complete his initiatives.

“He is a young person, and we should not retire him at this age. Instead, we should allow him to finalise the foundations he has started, so that when he eventually leaves office, whoever takes over will not struggle.”

