Manchester United drawn away to League Two Grimsby in EFL Cup second round

By BBC
THU, 14 AUG 2025

Six-time winners Manchester United will visit League Two Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

United, who have no European competition this term for the first time in 11 seasons, were the final club drawn - and delivered a plum tie for David Artell's side.

League Two team Bromley, who provided arguably the shock of the first round on Tuesday when they beat Championship side Ipswich on penalties, have been handed a home tie against League One Wycombe.

There are two all-Premier League ties, with Bournemouth hosting Brentford and Wolves at home to West Ham.

Fulham will welcome Bristol City to Craven Cottage, while Brighton travel to Oxford United and Burnley host Derby County.

Meanwhile, Sunderland will entertain Huddersfield Town, and Leeds will visit Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton will play League One side Mansfield Town at the Merseyside club's new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ruben Amorim's United were one of 11 Premier League clubs introduced into the competition at the second-round stage.

The remaining nine top-flight teams are involved in European competition - Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest - and will enter in the third round.

Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final of last season's edition to end a 56-year wait for major silverware.

The EFL Cup remains regionalised in the early rounds, with the draw split into Southern and Northern sections until round three.

The 23 second-round ties will take place during the week beginning 25 August.

The final five scheduled first-round matches take place tonight, with just one other tie outstanding.

Burton Albion's trip to Tranmere Rovers was postponed on Tuesday because of a power cut and has been rescheduled for 19 August.

  • Carabao Cup round two draw

Northern section

  • Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers
  • Barnsley v Rotherham United
  • Birmingham City v Port Vale
  • Burnley v Derby County
  • Everton v Mansfield Town
  • Grimsby Town v Manchester United
  • Preston North End v Wrexham
  • Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
  • Stoke City v Bradford City
  • Sunderland v Huddersfield Town
  • Tranmere Rovers/Burton Albion v Lincoln City
  • Wigan Athletic v Stockport County

Southern section

  • Bournemouth v Brentford
  • Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers
  • Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic
  • Cardiff City v Cheltenham Town
  • Fulham v Bristol City
  • Millwall v Coventry City
  • Norwich City v Southampton
  • Oxford United v Brighton
  • Reading v AFC Wimbledon
  • Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
  • Wolves v West Ham United

Ties to be played week commencing 25 August.

