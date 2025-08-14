'High stakes game of poker' - Newcastle 'together' despite Isak saga

It is not every day that Mickey and Minnie Mouse rock up at Newcastle United's training ground.

But this was not your typical afternoon at the club's Benton base.

A barbecue had been arranged for the players and their young families before the new season.

The words "better together" may have been signposted inside the canteen, but there was a notable absentee.

Alexander Isak was nowhere to be seen.

'A high stakes game of poker'

As much as Eddie Howe would love to be able to call upon Isak, the Newcastle head coach said it was "clear at the moment that we can't involve him in the group".

Isak remains determined to leave Newcastle and join Liverpool.

But Newcastle have stood firm, rejecting a £110m bid from the champions earlier this month.

Should that come as a surprise?

After all, what sort of message would it send to sell Isak to Liverpool?

What precedent could it set for other Newcastle players given that Isak still has three years left on his contract?

How would Newcastle even go about finding a worthy replacement, particularly so late in the window?

But could Isak really be reintegrated one day?

This situation is a "complicated mix of employer/employee relations and the specificity of sport" in the words of Dan Chapman, the partner and head of employment and sports teams at Leathes Prior.

"Contractually Newcastle are likely to be well within their rights to insist that Isak trains away from the first team and are absolutely entitled to hold him to his contract and reject any advances from Liverpool," the lawyer said.

"However, balanced against that is a compelling commercial reality which is that he is a very expensive player to be paying if not involved with the first team - and if they refuse to sell him this window and do not play him, his market value will only diminish.

"For that reason, we often see that the so-called player power will be perceived to win out in the end, though Newcastle will be trying to ensure that, if they are going to end up selling the player, they absolutely maximise the value they receive.

"They will also want Isak to recognise that if he did end up spending this season as no more than a fringe player, he would be harming his own value and, potentially, entering a World Cup year in less than ideal conditions.

"Though legally Newcastle hold most of the cards here, in practical terms, the player in a situation like this will often believe he also maintains a very strong hand, and how these situations finally play out resembles a very high stakes game of poker."

Group has been disrupted

High stakes, indeed.

There has been an acknowledgement behind the scenes that a tight-knit group have been "disrupted" "during an "unsettling" period without their talisman.

But experienced defender Kieran Trippier vowed "we are together" and those words have been echoed by Howe.

"The group has been together," the Newcastle head coach insisted. "Since the moment I stepped through the door, we had our challenges.

"We had big mountains to climb on the pitch, but we were always united off it. It's been one of our biggest strengths and that's why we have been successful.

"It doesn't mean that we can't overcome this and come back even stronger. I have to work really hard with a group of players who will fight and give everything for the football club so that we use any adversity or challenge to our benefit."

It will likely fall to winger Anthony Gordon to lead the line against Aston Villa on Saturday because of a lack of senior alternatives up front.

That had never been part of the plan, but the same could be said of these past couple of months in general on Tyneside.

Last summer was challenging enough after Newcastle had to dash to raise funds to avoid a breach of profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

But it is rather telling that club insiders believe this has been an even more difficult window.

'Anything can happen when Howe is in charge'

Where do you even begin?

There has been further boardroom upheaval following the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell while chief executive Darren Eales is serving his notice.

Newcastle have also missed out on several transfer targets, including Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro and James Trafford.

These pursuits have highlighted the challenge Newcastle face to compete with clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, who have superior wage bills and a greater legacy of success.

It has left fans concerned.

Thomas Concannon, who helps plan the huge flag displays before home games, admitted it was "hard not to be a little bit nervous and down" particularly with the Isak situation "adding a big cloud of doubt over the whole project".

But the Wor Flags volunteer still retains hope after the bulk of the squad helped the club qualify for the Champions League and end a long wait for silverware last season.

"The one thing you have learned with this team is that anything can happen when Eddie Howe is in charge," he said.

"Newcastle still have St James' behind them and a lot of things in their favour. I still think they can definitely do something.

"So many things have to go right to have a good season, but there's nothing to say it can't happen - especially if they finish the transfer window on a high."

That remains a big if before the window shuts on 1 September.

But Newcastle have made progress this week.

Newcastle announced the arrival of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and the club are in advanced negotiations with Aston Villa to sign midfielder Jacob Ramsey, having brought in Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale.

Newcastle also remain interested in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who would be viewed as a replacement for Callum Wilson, rather than as a successor to Isak.

It does not feel like all hope is lost. Not yet.