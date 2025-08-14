ModernGhana logo
Armwrestling: NHIA boss keen on building long-term support for Ghana's Golden Arms

By Sammy Heywood Okine
THU, 14 AUG 2025

Dr. Victor Asare Bampoe, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has restated the Authority’s commitment to extend sustained support to Ghana’s national armwrestling team, Golden Arms, following recent achievements.

The team once again showed their dominance on the continent after securing 55 medals at the just-ended Africa Armwrestling Championship in Abuja.

Ghana's successes, backed by corporate support, saw the delegation of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation pay a courtesy call on the NHIA Executive Management in Accra to convey their gratitude for the Authority’s support ahead of the continental championship.

Addressing the delegation, Dr. Bampoe praised the team’s accomplishments, calling them a source of national pride after an impressive medal haul. He reflected on the 2023 Africa Games, where the team’s outstanding performance eclipsed the rest of Africa and drew nationwide admiration.

The Chief Executive Officer noted that, in line with its support for corporate Ghana, the NHIA is committed to investing in armwrestling to advance the GAF’s mission of making armwrestling a leading sport in the country.

“Everybody loves a winning team. We are proud to be associated with your success. So long as you continue to deliver, we will continue to support,” he said.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, stated that the NHIA’s support greatly lifted the team’s morale during the championship, helping them secure 26 gold, 20 silver, and 9 bronze medals.

This latest feat brings the team’s overall tally to 405 medals, with approximately 67 per cent of the medals being gold.

The team announced their upcoming participation in the World Armwrestling Championship in Bulgaria from September 10 to 22, 2025, and also revealed that Ghana will host the 2027 African Armwrestling Championship.

Dr. Senanu Djokoto, NHIA’s Deputy Chief Executive for Operations, lauded the team’s leadership and performance, reaffirming the Authority’s readiness to deepen the partnership.

Present at the meeting was Dr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President, Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Mr. Husseini Akueteh Addy and Nii Otoo Larkyne.

As a gesture of appreciation, the team presented their medals to the NHIA Executive Management and gifted them an official team jersey.

