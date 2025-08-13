Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande criticises GFA presidential term extension

Chief Executive Officer of Karela United, Elloeny Amande, has strongly criticised the decision to extend the presidential term of office of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The decision was taken on Tuesday, August 12, during the 31st Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where 91 per cent of delegates voted in favour of the proposal. Six members opposed the motion, while three abstained.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Amande voiced his disapproval.

"My position has always been clear; I don’t think this is what we have to do. But 91% of the people present and eligible to vote have voted in favour, so who am I? The people want this, so this is what has to happen."

According to Amande, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo presented the change as an alignment with global football governance standards.

However, he insisted that, for him and a few others, the explanation fell short. Still, he accepted the result as a product of democratic decision-making.

The Karela United boss, who also serves on the GFA Executive Council, further raised concerns over what he described as “significant overreach” by the federation in matters relating to player contracts.

While commending the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for its role in safeguarding player welfare, Amande cautioned against the GFA imposing standard contract terms on clubs.

"We can provide guidelines and principles, and even create a pool of lawyers to assist players, but we cannot go into stipulating contracts that employers must use. It’s not done in any industry," he added.