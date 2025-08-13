ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 13 Aug 2025 Football News

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer breaks silence on failed OGC Nice move

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer breaks silence on failed OGC Nice move

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has opened up on his failed move to French side OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old was expected to join the French club in the ongoing summer transfer, but the deal fell through due to medical concerns.

After making a return to Hamburger SV, Konigsdorffer expressed surprise at the medical issues that led to the deal’s demise, given his minimal time off the pitch in recent years.

I was more surprised than anything, as I’ve missed almost no games for HSV in the last three years. I spoke with the staff at Nice; I gave my opinion, and they gave me theirs, and in the end, no common ground could be reached. The tests I did claimed that there were some issues, and I debated them with the staff at the club. In the end, I just had to accept their opinions,” he told Hamburger SV’s media.

Although disappointed, the Black Stars striker insists he has put the episode behind him and is now fully focused on the upcoming campaign.

“It was a big chance for me to play abroad; however, it was not meant to be. I just have to accept this and move on," he said.

“Everyone is pleased that I am back and everything is the same as it was before. I haven’t thought too much about how I’ll fit in here, as I feel good about being at HSV and in Hamburg, plus I know everyone here,” added the Black Stars striker.

Konigsdorffer is expected to feature for HSV in the upcoming DFB Pokal match against Pirmasens, followed by his Bundesliga debut against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Arrest of TikToker killers needless amid national mourning – NPP Arrest of TikToker 'killers' needless amid national mourning – NPP

10 minutes ago

A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets - Apostle Amoako Attah reacts to govt directives 'A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets' - Apostle Amoako...

20 minutes ago

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

27 minutes ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I scored 5 in BECE Twi while my Ghanaian friends had 6, 7 – Kojo Choi

43 minutes ago

Labour consultant, Austine Gamey No strike would ever happen in Ghana if labour laws are effectively implemented ...

43 minutes ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha We demand unconditional, immediate release of our three activists — NPP to Polic...

44 minutes ago

Justice Nana Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, Director of Legal Education and head of the Ghana School of Law Justice Yaw Oppong resigns as Director at Ghana School of Law

2 hours ago

Hamza Suhuyini, a member of NDC communication team National security must review arrest methods, stop breaking people's homes at mi...

2 hours ago

Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tame...

2 hours ago

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra Helicopter crash: We never issued official apology or retraction to President Ma...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line