Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer breaks silence on failed OGC Nice move

Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has opened up on his failed move to French side OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old was expected to join the French club in the ongoing summer transfer, but the deal fell through due to medical concerns.

After making a return to Hamburger SV, Konigsdorffer expressed surprise at the medical issues that led to the deal’s demise, given his minimal time off the pitch in recent years.

“I was more surprised than anything, as I’ve missed almost no games for HSV in the last three years. I spoke with the staff at Nice; I gave my opinion, and they gave me theirs, and in the end, no common ground could be reached. The tests I did claimed that there were some issues, and I debated them with the staff at the club. In the end, I just had to accept their opinions,” he told Hamburger SV’s media.

Although disappointed, the Black Stars striker insists he has put the episode behind him and is now fully focused on the upcoming campaign.

“It was a big chance for me to play abroad; however, it was not meant to be. I just have to accept this and move on," he said.

“Everyone is pleased that I am back and everything is the same as it was before. I haven’t thought too much about how I’ll fit in here, as I feel good about being at HSV and in Hamburg, plus I know everyone here,” added the Black Stars striker.

Konigsdorffer is expected to feature for HSV in the upcoming DFB Pokal match against Pirmasens, followed by his Bundesliga debut against Borussia Monchengladbach.