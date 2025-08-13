Gianluigi Donnarumma 'disheartened' to leave PSG after Super Cup axe

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain after posting an emotional statement on social media.

The Italian goalkeeper was left out of Luis Enrique's squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

Enrique clarified that it was "100%" his decision to freeze out the 26-year-old, who is reportedly being courted by Manchester City among others.

Donnarumma noted he was "disappointed and disheartened" to say goodbye to the club he joined in 2021, adding he hoped he could bid farewell to the fans "as it should be done".

"To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain," read Donnarumma's statement.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done.

"If that doesn’t happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me, and I will never forget it.

"I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights, and of you, who made me feel at home.

"To my teammates – my second family – thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.

"Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris."

PSG team-mate Marquinhos said it would "hurt" him to see "a great friend, a great person, and a great leader" leave the club.

"We still don't know if he is going to leave or if he will stay," Marquinhos said in the pre-match press conference. "If he'll stay, we'll receive him with open arms.

"What he did last season was unbelievable. It's also thanks to him that we made it to the final and won the trophy, thanks to all his hard work.

"If he will leave, then we will thank him from the bottom of our heart, a great friend, a great person, and a great leader in the changing room. He has been very important for us all these years.

"This is football, I can list many people that I saw leaving and it hurt me. If he leaves, it will hurt me as well."

Donnarumma has won four Ligue 1 titles during his time in the French capital, and was a key figure in helping the club lift their first UEFA Champions League trophy last season.

The former AC Milan starlet won the Yashin Trophy in 2021 and was named the Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and 2024.

But Enrique is supposedly not satisfied with Donnarumma between the sticks, noting that he wants "a different kind of goalkeeper" ahead of the Super Cup.

"Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision. I am 100% responsible," said Enrique in his pre-match press conference.

"These are always difficult decisions, I know that. I can only speak very well of Gigio Donnarumma, he is one of the best players in his role, no doubt.

"He is an even better person, but we are looking for a different kind of goalkeeper. It is always difficult to manage these kinds of situations."

PSG brought in ex-Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier for a reported £47.5 million last week and the 2025 Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year is expected to line up against Spurs on Wednesday.