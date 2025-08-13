ModernGhana logo
Armand Duplantis breaks men's pole vault world record for a 13th time

By BBC
Athletics Getty ImagesImage caption: Duplantis became the first man to retain the Olympic pole vault title since American Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 at the Games in Paris last summer
WED, 13 AUG 2025
Armand Duplantis broke the men's pole vault world record for a 13th time - and third this year - with a clearance of 6.29m at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old double Olympic and world champion cleared 6.28m at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting in June.

But he surpassed that figure with his second attempt in Budapest on Tuesday.

Duplantis first broke the world record, then held by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie for six years, in February 2020 with a 6.17m clearance in Poland.

His trademark is to progress the record in one-centimetre increments.

Duplantis missed his first attempt at 6.11m, with Greece's Emmanouil Karalis retiring after failing twice at the same height. The Swede then had the bar raised to try for a new record, which he successfully completed, despite rattling the bar slightly on his second effort.

Duplantis ran straight to the crowd to celebrate with his family and partner Desire Inglander.

On Saturday, he competes at the Silesia Diamond League in Poland, where he also broke the world record last year.

Duplantis will also bid to become the second man, after Sergey Bubka, to win three successive world outdoor pole vault titles when he competes in Tokyo next month.

Between 1984 and 1994, Ukraine's Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor mark 18.

