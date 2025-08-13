UEFA Super Cup 2025: PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur preview

The 2025/2026 football season kicks off with fireworks for SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv, as the 2025 UEFA Super Cup delivers a blockbuster showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

The iconic Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, sets the stage on Wednesday, 13 August, for a high-stakes encounter that promises drama, intensity, and legacy-defining moments.

This 50th edition of the Super Cup pits the reigning Champions League winners, PSG, against Europa League champions Tottenham – both chasing their maiden triumph in this prestigious fixture. With PSG eyeing a historic treble and Spurs hungry to end decades of European drought, the battle lines are drawn for a night that could reshape club history.

Match Overview & Stakes

This marks the 50th edition of the Super Cup, pitting the Champions League winners – PSG – against the Europa League champions, Tottenham. Neither side has ever lifted the trophy before, with PSG’s only prior appearance ending in a heavy aggregate loss to Juventus back in 1996. A PSG victory would not only complete a historic treble but also crown them as France’s first-ever Super Cup winner, while Spurs would become the seventh English club to claim the title.

Road to Udine

PSG stormed to European glory with a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final (the largest-ever winning margin in that match) and subsequently sealed a treble of Ligue 1, French Cup and continental glory. Under Luis Enrique, the side has evolved into a fearsome, youthful force, with stars like Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Senny Mayulu, and Achraf Hakimi playing pivotal roles.

Tottenham’s path has been equally dramatic. They claimed the Europa League, beating Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s goal. It was their first European trophy since 1984, and their first trophy of any kind since 2008.

Preparation & Tactical Landscape

PSG enter the Super Cup after an unusually short offseason – a aseven-day camp with no friendly matches – as Enrique conserves energy following their exhaustive 60+ game campaign, which included reaching the final of the FIFA Club World Cup last month. This lack of match prep could impact sharpness, but their depth and momentum remain formidable.

Tottenham, under new manager Thomas Frank, look to build on their Europa League surge. Frank emphasises a brave, aggressive, attack-minded philosophy. However, they’re entering the contest with significant woes: James Maddison is ruled out for months with a ruptured ACL, and other absentees may include Kulusevski, Udogie, Dragusin, and Solanke.

Key Players to Watch

PSG:

Ousmane Dembélé – Destructive pace, creativity, and joint top scorer in Ligue 1; instrumental in their Champions League triumph.

Désiré Doué, Hakimi, and Mayulu – bright, youthful contributors to their success.

Tottenham:

Cristian Romero – Europa League Player of the Season, anchoring Spurs’ defence.

Brennan Johnson – Europa League final hero. Spurs may also lean on Mohammed Kudus, newly signed to fill creative gaps.

Predictions & Odds

Bookmakers heavily favour PSG, giving them roughly an 86% chance of victory, leaving Spurs with a mere 14%. Analysts predict a dominant display with PSG to win comfortably – some expect a 3–0 scoreline. Others caution that Tottenham’s goal-laden matches and PSG’s flat fitness may result in a tight, high-scoring affair, possibly decided on penalties.

Summary

This promises to be more than a curtain-raiser... it’s a litmus test for both clubs ahead of the new season and sets the stage for both to add to their European club football legacy.

