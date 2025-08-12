Black Queens midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah joins Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal

Black Queena midfielder Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has completed a move to English side Nottingham Forest Women ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Chantelle has signed a two-year deal with the side after joining the side as a free agent after deciding to part ways with London City Lionesses at the end of last season.

She helped her previous club secure promotion to the English top flight, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances.

Boye-Hlorkah started her career in Merseyside at Everton’s Centre of Excellence before making her Women’s Super League debut for the Toffees in 2013, scoring her first goal for the club later that season.

After an eight-year stint with Everton, the forward joined WSL outfit Aston Villa in 2021, where Boye-Hlorkah would stay for two seasons.

In the 2023/24 season, Boye-Hlorkah signed for London City Lionesses, with the 29-year-old clocking up 37 appearances over a two-year stint with the club.

Chantelle was a part of the Black Queens squad that recently won a bronze medal at the just-ended Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) staged in Morocco.