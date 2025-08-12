I will decide when the time comes - Kurt Okraku on third term bid

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says it is too early to declare whether he will seek a third term in office.

His comments follow the decision by Congress to extend the GFA presidential term limit from two to three during its 31st Ordinary Congress held in Prampram on Tuesday.

With two and a half years left in his current mandate, Okraku told reporters that discussions about his future can wait.

"This is premature. We have, at the moment, almost two and a half years to serve the Ghanaian game, and when it comes to that, I will make a decision just like many people who are eligible to make a decision and contest," he said.

The GFA president stressed that the focus should be on advancing Ghana’s domestic football and addressing pressing challenges.

“What should be a topic is how we handle the new wind blowing around our domestic game, the high level of investment the FA has secured to make it a reality, and how well our clubs can respond to the current situation as we work to develop the Ghanaian game,” Okraku noted.