Everton complete loan signing of Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish says "there is only one place he wanted to go" after signing for Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old becomes Everton's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

He says talks with Toffees manager David Moyes were decisive in him choosing to move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - it's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans," said the England winger.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will."

Grealish is in line to make his Everton debut in their Premier League opener at Leeds on Monday.

The England playmaker joined City from Aston Villa for what was a British record fee of £100m in August 2021 and has made more than 150 appearances for the club - winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But he fell out of favour last season, making only seven league starts before being left out of their squad for the Club World Cup in the United States.

A move to Everton gives him the chance to rejuvenate his career and take centre stage at their new stadium.

Grealish will also be aiming to win his place back in the England squad - something Moyes hopes Everton can help him achieve - after saying last summer he was "heartbroken" by being left out of the squad for the 2024 European Championship.

Everton boss Moyes said: "I think we're getting him at a good time because he's experienced, he understands the Premier League and we're all fully aware of the levels he's capable of performing to.

"We're all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself."