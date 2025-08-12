ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GFA instructs GPL, DOL and Division 2 clubs to use U19 players during matchdays

Football News GFA instructs GPL, DOL and Division 2 clubs to use U19 players during matchdays
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled new youth development regulations aimed at strengthening the pipeline of young talent across all tiers of Ghanaian football.

Under the new rules, clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL), and Division Two are mandated to include a minimum number of under-19 players in their matchday squads.

GFA President Kurt Okraku detailed the requirements, stating that GPL clubs must feature at least four U-19 players in their squads, with a minimum of two expected to see game time in each match.

Meanwhile, Division One clubs are required to have six U-19 players in their squads, with at least three starting every game. Division Two sides will need to include eight U-19 players in their squads, ensuring that at least four start matches.

Outlined regulations for the 2025/26 season are as follows:

  • Ghana Premier League: Minimum of four U-19 players in the squad, with at least two playing in every match
  • Division One League: Six U-19 players per squad, with at least three in the starting lineup
  • Division Two: Eight U-19 players per squad, with at least four starting each game

This initiative is designed to offer young players increased competitive exposure and accelerate their development.

By embedding youth talent into regular matchday lineups, the GFA aims to cultivate a stronger, more skilled generation of footballers to elevate the national game.

The new regulations will take effect when the 2025/26 football season kicks off in mid-September.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Mahama weeps President Mahama to launch Education Fund for children of helicopter crash victi...

2 hours ago

Ahomka FM presenter fined GH¢30,000, 3 sheep, walk in town with one sheep for calling chiefs small boys Ahomka FM presenter fined GH¢30,000, 3 sheep, walk in town with one sheep for ca...

2 hours ago

Crisis at Amponsakrom Community CHP Compound over lack of electricity Crisis at Amponsakrom Community CHP Compound over lack of electricity

2 hours ago

Abuakwa DKC residents go berserk over rampant accidents on death trap bridge Abuakwa DKC residents go berserk over rampant accidents on death trap bridge

3 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo Delays in fixing streetlights due to budgetary issues at MMDAs — Greater Accra R...

3 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo I’ll ensure promised 70% of streetlights are fixed — Greater Accra Regional Mini...

3 hours ago

Nana Yaw Sarpong, the Political Aide to 2024 Independent Presidential Candidate and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen NPP’s boycott of Tamale Central by-election good but NDC isn’t bound to reciproc...

4 hours ago

Our waterbodies have become thick like paint — How angry Agogo youth storm mining sites, destroy Chanfangs 'Our waterbodies have become thick like paint' — How angry Agogo youth storm min...

7 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'You always complain you don't have access to victims, now we say come let's giv...

7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line