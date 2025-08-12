GFA instructs GPL, DOL and Division 2 clubs to use U19 players during matchdays

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled new youth development regulations aimed at strengthening the pipeline of young talent across all tiers of Ghanaian football.

Under the new rules, clubs in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), Division One League (DOL), and Division Two are mandated to include a minimum number of under-19 players in their matchday squads.

GFA President Kurt Okraku detailed the requirements, stating that GPL clubs must feature at least four U-19 players in their squads, with a minimum of two expected to see game time in each match.

Meanwhile, Division One clubs are required to have six U-19 players in their squads, with at least three starting every game. Division Two sides will need to include eight U-19 players in their squads, ensuring that at least four start matches.

This initiative is designed to offer young players increased competitive exposure and accelerate their development.

By embedding youth talent into regular matchday lineups, the GFA aims to cultivate a stronger, more skilled generation of footballers to elevate the national game.

The new regulations will take effect when the 2025/26 football season kicks off in mid-September.