GFA open to partnerships with betting companies - Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has confirmed the association’s willingness to collaborate with reputable betting companies interested in featuring Ghanaian football matches on their platforms.

Addressing the GFA’s 31st Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, Okraku acknowledged the long-standing challenges of match-fixing allegations linked to betting activities within the country’s football leagues.

He clarified that, to date, no betting company has been officially granted the rights to include fixtures from the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, or any domestic competitions on their websites.

Describing unauthorized betting on Ghanaian football as illegal, Okraku emphasized that the GFA is actively pursuing legal action both locally and internationally against companies that unlawfully accept bets on domestic leagues.

"We are pursuing legal action locally and internationally against companies that unlawfully take bets on our leagues," he said during the GFA's 31st Ordinary Congress.

"No betting company is allowed to take bets on our domestic competitions.

The GFA’s firm stance highlights its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Ghanaian football while exploring regulated commercial opportunities with trusted stakeholders in the betting industry.