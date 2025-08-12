ModernGhana logo
GFA announces enhanced welfare packages for referees ahead of new 2025/26 season

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has announced a significant boost to the welfare of referees ahead of the 2025/26 football season, introducing higher match allowances and comprehensive insurance coverage.

Addressing delegates at the 31st Ordinary Congress in Prampram, Mr Okraku revealed that FIFA-accredited referees will now receive ₵2,500 per match, while non-FIFA referees will earn ₵2,000.

The new rates apply across the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League.

"Our referees deserve more attention. They deserve our support, and their well-being is very important,” he said.

“Going into the new season, referees will take centre stage in terms of welfare," Mr Okraku added.

In addition to the pay rise, the GFA has introduced a comprehensive insurance policy for all 280 referees in the three leagues.

The package includes group life cover, critical illness, permanent disability, medical expenses, and workman’s compensation, along with benefits for spouses, children, parents, and funeral support.

The association also plans to extend the scheme to match commissioners from the 2026/27 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
