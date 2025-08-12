ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: We will do everything possible to eliminate Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Football News 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: We will do everything possible to eliminate Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito has assured that they will do everything possible to qualify for the next round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League giants will face Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round.

And according to Zito, his outfit is prepared to do everything to secure a win.

“Every club that qualifies to play in the competition is a good club. I met Kwara United during my stint with Dreams FC," he told the club's media.

"It’s a tough fixture, but we will do everything possible to eliminate them,” he added.

Kotoko will play host to Kwara United in the first leg between September 19 and 21 before travelling for the return fixture in Nigeria from September 26 to 28.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round if they are able to triumph over Kwara United.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

28 minutes ago

National Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye ‘I expect NDC to also withdraw from Akwatia by-election’ — Nana B

28 minutes ago

3 Wontumi radio stations, 6 others suspended over failure to remedy regulatory violations — NCA 3 Wontumi radio stations, 6 others suspended over failure to remedy regulatory v...

28 minutes ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NPP’s withdrawal from Tamale Central by-election is because they can’t win — Ham...

28 minutes ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NPP faking concerns by pulling out from Tamale Central by-election — Hamza

2 hours ago

Soldier, 6 others remanded over fuel tanker robbery Soldier, 6 others remanded over fuel tanker robbery

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘Telcos bore cost of messages urging an end to spread of gory ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘I nearly shut down the internet to stop spread of gory images...

3 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'You always complain you don't have access to victims, now we say come let's giv...

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: So Tom and Prncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate with Ghanaians Helicopter crash: São Tomé and Príncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate ...

3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line