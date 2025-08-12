2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup: We will do everything possible to eliminate Kwara United - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Zito has assured that they will do everything possible to qualify for the next round of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghana Premier League giants will face Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round.

And according to Zito, his outfit is prepared to do everything to secure a win.

“Every club that qualifies to play in the competition is a good club. I met Kwara United during my stint with Dreams FC," he told the club's media.

"It’s a tough fixture, but we will do everything possible to eliminate them,” he added.

Kotoko will play host to Kwara United in the first leg between September 19 and 21 before travelling for the return fixture in Nigeria from September 26 to 28.

The Porcupine Warriors will face Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round if they are able to triumph over Kwara United.