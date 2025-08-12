2026 World Cup: Our target is to qualify - Black Stars goalie Benjamin Asare

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare says Ghana’s primary focus is to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with crucial qualifiers set to resume in September.

The four-time African champions currently lead Group I with 15 points after six matches and will regroup for Matchday 7 and 8, where they face Chad and Mali.

Speaking to the media, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper stressed the team’s commitment to sealing qualification.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is the most important thing to us, so I’m prepared for the qualifiers in September," the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper said.

He also called on Ghanaians to rally behind the squad.

"I’m appealing to Ghanaians to support us to qualify," he added.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to play Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Black Stars will conclude their qualifying campaign in October against Comoros and the Central African Republic.