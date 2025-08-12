ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup: Our target is to qualify - Black Stars goalie Benjamin Asare

Football News 2026 World Cup: Our target is to qualify - Black Stars goalie Benjamin Asare
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare says Ghana’s primary focus is to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with crucial qualifiers set to resume in September.

The four-time African champions currently lead Group I with 15 points after six matches and will regroup for Matchday 7 and 8, where they face Chad and Mali.

Speaking to the media, the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper stressed the team’s commitment to sealing qualification.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is the most important thing to us, so I’m prepared for the qualifiers in September," the Hearts of Oak goalkeeper said.

He also called on Ghanaians to rally behind the squad.

"I’m appealing to Ghanaians to support us to qualify," he added.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to play Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, 2025.

The Black Stars will conclude their qualifying campaign in October against Comoros and the Central African Republic.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘Telcos bore cost of messages urging an end to spread of gory ...

2 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘I nearly shut down the internet to stop spread of gory images...

2 hours ago

Helicopter crash: So Tom and Prncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate with Ghanaians Helicopter crash: São Tomé and Príncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate ...

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah We'll not arrest you for defying our directive but society will judge you — Afri...

2 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.61 interbank on August 12 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.61 interbank on August 12

2 hours ago

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Nii Moi Thompson Helicopter crash: The most befitting tribute to their memory is to decisively el...

3 hours ago

Banks assure borrowers lower lending rates after policy rate, reference rate cuts Banks assure borrowers lower lending rates after policy rate, reference rate cut...

3 hours ago

Her counsel, prayers have been my source of strength — Bawumia mourns Asantehemaa Her counsel, prayers have been my source of strength — Bawumia mourns Asantehema...

3 hours ago

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah I told Archbishop to inform President Mahama not to use local flights, or we wou...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line