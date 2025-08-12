ModernGhana logo
Newcastle striker Isak determined to join Liverpool

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Alexander Isak joined Newcastle United in 2022
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Alexander Isak is determined to leave Newcastle United and join Liverpool this summer.

BBC Sport has been told by several sources that it is the Sweden striker's ambition to join the Premier League champions before the deadline closes on 1 September.

The Magpies rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak on 1 August, with the Reds subsequently claiming that they were prepared to walk away from a deal.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said following a pre-season friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid that "everything is in play" when it comes to Isak's future but stressed it was "clear" he "cannot involve" the striker in his current plans.

As such, Isak is expected to miss Newcastle's Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm BST).

The former Dortmund forward missed Newcastle's pre-season tour of the far-east with a "minor" thigh injury.

He then trained alone at former club Real Sociedad, before returning to the UK last week.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season, has three years to run on his deal in the north east.

Newcastle have failed with several moves for strikers this summer, with Liam Delap opting to join Chelsea, Benjamin Sesko choosing Manchester United and Hugo Ekitike moving to Liverpool.

Interest remains in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, who left the Bees' pre-season camp in Portugal in July because of his desire to join Newcastle.

The 28-year-old returned to first-team training last week following constructive talks with head coach Keith Andrews.

But the DR Congo striker remains keen on moving to Newcastle should a fee be agreed.

Howe's side are closing in on the signing of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

The centre-back is due to fly to Tyneside on Sunday night to finalise his £34.62m move to St James' Park.

