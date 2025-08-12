ModernGhana logo
Everton eye move for Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Leicester City

TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Everton have joined the race to sign Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku this summer, targeting the promising winger from Leicester City.

According to Sky Sports News, the Premier League club sees Issahaku as a key addition to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, especially after their unsuccessful pursuit of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, despite multiple bids.

Issahaku, who still has four years remaining on his contract with Leicester City, originally joined the Foxes from Sporting CP.

Interestingly, Everton had previously attempted to secure his signature before his move to Leicester, but the deal fell through.

The former Dreams FC and Steadfast FC star missed a significant portion of last season due to a knee injury sustained during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in November.

Despite this setback, he has participated in Leicester’s pre-season matches and is expected to be an important figure for the Foxes in the upcoming English Championship campaign.

In the 2023/24 season, Issahaku impressed in the Championship, netting six goals and providing 13 assists across 40 appearances, highlighting his potential impact on whichever side he ultimately represents next season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

