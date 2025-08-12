ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Didi Dramani targets trophies despite early setback at Hearts of Oak

Football News Didi Dramani targets trophies despite early setback at Hearts of Oak
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has pledged to mount a strong challenge for silverware in the 2025/26 football season, despite beginning his tenure with a defeat.

The former Black Stars assistant coach, who signed a two-year contract with the Phobians after replacing Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara at the end of last season, saw his side fall 2-1 to rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the loss, Dramani acknowledged the disappointment but stressed the importance of the lessons learned.

“We lost, but we learnt credibility in the failure,” he told Graphic Sports.

“No coach likes losing, and it may not be the last time we face setbacks. But we will challenge for trophies," he added.

Hearts of Oak will have further opportunities to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Ghana Premier League kickoff.

They are scheduled to compete in the Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup on Sunday, August 17, before participating in the GHALCA Top 4 tournament from August 20 to 24.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

9 hours ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

9 hours ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

9 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

9 hours ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

10 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

10 hours ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

11 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

11 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

11 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line