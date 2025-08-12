Didi Dramani targets trophies despite early setback at Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has pledged to mount a strong challenge for silverware in the 2025/26 football season, despite beginning his tenure with a defeat.

The former Black Stars assistant coach, who signed a two-year contract with the Phobians after replacing Ivorian tactician Aboubakar Ouattara at the end of last season, saw his side fall 2-1 to rivals Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the loss, Dramani acknowledged the disappointment but stressed the importance of the lessons learned.

“We lost, but we learnt credibility in the failure,” he told Graphic Sports.

“No coach likes losing, and it may not be the last time we face setbacks. But we will challenge for trophies," he added.

Hearts of Oak will have further opportunities to fine-tune their squad ahead of the Ghana Premier League kickoff.

They are scheduled to compete in the Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup on Sunday, August 17, before participating in the GHALCA Top 4 tournament from August 20 to 24.