Tue, 12 Aug 2025

Hearts of Oak will be competitive - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani assures

Hearts of Oak head coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has assured supporters that the playing body will be competitive and challenge for every major trophy.

Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, the former Black Stars assistant coach said he will do his best with his players and urged fans to do their part by filling the stands during matchdays.

“Hearts will be competitive, challenging for trophies and qualify for major competitions," he said.

"We just need the fans to fill the stands, keep the faith and trust the process. We will win a lot together,” Didi Dramani added.

In his first real test with Hearts of Oak, Coach Didi Dramani and his team lost to Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup.

He is currently preparing his team for the new football season and hopes to bring sustainability and success to the club.

Before the new campaign commences, Hearts of Oak will compete in the Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup on Sunday (August 17) before competing in the GHALCA Top 4, which has been scheduled from August 20-24.

The pre-season tournaments will help the Phobians to adequately prepare for what is ahead in the 2025/26 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

