It is a great privilege - Mas-Ud Didi Dramani speaks on his role as Hearts of Oak head coach

Veteran Ghanaian tactician Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has described his appointment as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak as a rare privilege and an opportunity to make history with the club.

The former FC Nordsjaelland and Black Stars assistant coach was officially confirmed as the Phobians’ new trainer at the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

He takes over from Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara, who has been reassigned as technical advisor to the club’s Board of Directors.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Dramani hailed the club’s stature and tradition, noting that it commands respect not only in Ghana but across the African continent and beyond.

“Hearts of Oak is a great club with a rich tradition, recognised across Africa and beyond. It is a privilege to serve one of the greatest clubs globally,” he said.

“My dream is to bring direction, consistency, sustainability, and success, and to be remembered for great things here.”

The experienced coach is currently leading the team through pre-season drills, working to assemble a competitive squad capable of challenging for honours in the 2025/26 campaign.

Hearts of Oak will have an early test of their preparedness this weekend when they face Heart of Lions in the 2025 Homowo Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.