Tue, 12 Aug 2025

I want to be remembered for doing great things with Hearts of Oak - Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has stressed his determination to bring success to the club during his tenure.

The former Black Stars assistant coach was confirmed as the head trainer of the Phobian Club after the end of the 2024/25 football season.

The 59-year-old tactician replaced Ivorian manager Aboubakar Ouattara, who has been reassigned as the technical advisor to the Board of Directors.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani stated that he aims to bring direction, consistency, sustainability, and success to the club.

“Hearts of Oak is a great club with a great tradition, recognised across Africa and beyond. It is a privilege to serve one of the greatest clubs globally.

“My dream is to bring direction, consistency, sustainability and success, and to be remembered for great things here,” coach Didi Dramani said.

The highly-rated tactician is currently leading Hearts of Oak’s pre-season training and is keen on building a formidable side that would be able to compete for trophies in the upcoming 2025/26 football season.

Hearts of Oak will face Heart of Lions in the 2025 Homowo Cup this weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
