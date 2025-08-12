Eight years is enough - Kudjoe Fionoo slams proposal to extend GFA presidential term

Former Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman Kudjoe Fianoo has fired a warning shot over plans to extend the tenure of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, branding eight years as more than enough for any leader to leave their mark.

With a storm brewing ahead of tomorrow’s GFA congress at the GFA Technical Centre at Prampram, where the controversial amendment is expected to be tabled for delegates to consider whether or not to stretch the current two-term limit to three, Mr Fianoo said Ghana football needed fresh vision, not elongated reigns.

“We want a president who can take Ghana football from this level to another, whether it’s a lady or a gentleman. If you have something to offer, eight years is enough to do it.”

The proposed change would see the current two-term (eight-year) limit stretched to three terms, sparking fierce criticism from across the football fraternity.

Many believe the move is designed to keep incumbent GFA President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, in power beyond his second term.

Mr Fianoo’s comments echo those of former GFA chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who last week branded the proposal a “dangerous” threat to football democracy, accusing a “power-hungry cabal” of trying to entrench itself at the top.

Call for fresh ideas

Mr Fianoo, who also serves as CEO of Accra Great Olympics, was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Plan B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala in Tema last Friday.

He lamented Ghana’s recent slump on the international stage, pointing to the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) — a competition exclusively for players in domestic leagues.

“Currently, Ghana is not participating in major tournaments and I think those in charge have done what they are capable of doing. There’s a need for a new breed of leadership to take Ghana football to the next level,” he said.

Grassroots boost for young talent

The Plan B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala, now in its fourth edition, kicks off on August 23 and runs until September 14 2025.

Thirty-two teams will battle it out over weekends for the ultimate prize of a giant trophy, medals, a full set of jerseys and a cash reward.

The runners-up and third-placed sides will also receive medals, jerseys and cash prizes, with all participating teams guaranteed a reward.

Fianoo praised the initiative for engaging the youth and providing a platform for raw talent to be discovered.

“Anybody who comes out with an event like this must be applauded and supported. The passion of the entire community follows football, and it’s an opportunity to take some of the kids off the streets,” he noted.

Fighting unemployment through football

The CEO of Free Minds Communication Ltd — parent company of Plan B FM — Comfort Anigyei, said the tournament was born out of a desire to tackle high youth unemployment in Tema.

“We thought we could use sports to mobilise the youth and in doing so, help rid the streets of potential bad lots,” she explained.

Since its inception, the competition has attracted teams from Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Central and Western regions. Some players have gone on to secure professional contracts in Ghana’s top leagues or even abroad, thanks to the exposure gained.

Mrs Anigyei stressed the need to create more opportunities for young people to follow their passions.

“Not everyone can be an academic or go to university — but sports can be a lifeline,” she said.

Scouts are expected to be in attendance again this year, hoping to unearth the next wave of Ghanaian football stars.