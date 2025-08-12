ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Spain part ways with manager Montse Tomé after defeat in Euro 2025 final

By BBC
Women Football Getty ImagesImage caption: Spain won 28 of Montse Tomes 37 games in charge
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Spain won 28 of Montse Tome's 37 games in charge

Spain's women's national team have parted ways with head coach Montse Tome and named Sonia Bermudez as her replacement.

The Spanish Football Federation said Tome's contract will not be renewed when it expires on 31 August.

Tome, 43, became Spain's first female head coach when she was appointed in September 2023, having acted as Jorge Vilda's assistant until the 44-year-old was sacked amid the Luis Rubiales scandal.

She led the side to victory in the inaugural Women's Nations League in February 2024, but Spain finished runners-up in the Euros after a penalty shootout defeat by England on 27 July.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) thanked Tome for "her work, professionalism and dedication" but said she will leave her role on 31 August when her deal expires.

Bermudez won nine league titles during a playing career that took her to Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Levante.

The 40-year-old played 61 times for Spain and had been head coach of the U23s until her promotion to the senior side.

She captained Spain and competed in the 2015 World Cup, when La Roja finished bottom of their group.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

9 hours ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

9 hours ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

9 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

9 hours ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

10 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

10 hours ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

11 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

11 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

11 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line