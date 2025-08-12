ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez

By BBC
Football News Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodrguez
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

She announced the news on social media alongside a picture of a large ring, writing "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives" in her native Spanish.

No further details have been shared. Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has not yet made a comment about their engagement.

The couple have been together for nine years, after they met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. He was playing at the Spanish club Real Madrid at the time.

"She said siu!" was one of the top comments, a nod to the footballer's famous goal celebration where he shouts yes in Portuguese or Spanish

The Portugal and Al-Nassr player has five children in total, two of whom he shares with Rodríguez.

Their youngest daughter Bella, was born in April 2022, alongside a baby boy who was stillborn.

Rodríguez has also helped to raise Ronaldo's other three children.

The 31-year-old, who starred in her own Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, previously addressed speculation around her engagement status. On the programme, she said her friends were "always joking about the wedding."

"Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me," she added.

Famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, have liked the engagement announcement on social media. Piers Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in 2022, wished them "as much success in their marriage as he's had on the football pitch!"

Celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury commented that it was "fabulous news". Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, who married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, said she was "so happy" for the couple.

The family currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. He joined the club in December 2022 for a reported annual salary of £177m ($238m).

In June 2025, it was announced that the 40-year-old's contract had been extended until 2027 after speculation that he was preparing to retire.

In a post on X, Ronaldo wrote: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

9 hours ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

9 hours ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

9 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

9 hours ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

10 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

10 hours ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

11 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

11 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

11 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line