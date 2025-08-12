Ronaldo engaged to long-term partner Georgina Rodríguez

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten engaged to his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

She announced the news on social media alongside a picture of a large ring, writing "Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives" in her native Spanish.

No further details have been shared. Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has not yet made a comment about their engagement.

The couple have been together for nine years, after they met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. He was playing at the Spanish club Real Madrid at the time.

"She said siu!" was one of the top comments, a nod to the footballer's famous goal celebration where he shouts yes in Portuguese or Spanish

The Portugal and Al-Nassr player has five children in total, two of whom he shares with Rodríguez.

Their youngest daughter Bella, was born in April 2022, alongside a baby boy who was stillborn.

Rodríguez has also helped to raise Ronaldo's other three children.

The 31-year-old, who starred in her own Netflix reality show I Am Georgina, previously addressed speculation around her engagement status. On the programme, she said her friends were "always joking about the wedding."

"Since Jennifer Lopez's song 'The Ring Or When' came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me," she added.

Famous faces, including Kim Kardashian, have liked the engagement announcement on social media. Piers Morgan, who interviewed Ronaldo in 2022, wished them "as much success in their marriage as he's had on the football pitch!"

Celebrity make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury commented that it was "fabulous news". Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, who married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, said she was "so happy" for the couple.

The family currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. He joined the club in December 2022 for a reported annual salary of £177m ($238m).

In June 2025, it was announced that the 40-year-old's contract had been extended until 2027 after speculation that he was preparing to retire.

In a post on X, Ronaldo wrote: "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together."