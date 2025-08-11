How Dr Omane Boamah helped saved lives during May 9 disaster

General Manager of Great Olympics Eric Alagidede has revealed that late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that helped save lives during the May 9 Stadium disaster.

This revelation comes after Dr Omane Boamah was involved in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, together with seven other people.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Alagidede revealed that Dr Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that rushed to help victims of the devastating May 9 Stadium disaster, showing the hands-on leadership that set him apart from other politicians.

He further described him as a passionate football fan and a Kotoko supporter.

"He had that leadership quality you will always look for and admire about him. He always wanted to get his hands dirty and not just sit in his office like most of his colleagues do," he said.

"So, I learned a lot from him even though I didn't really have a personal relationship with him. He was not your typical African leader.

"Many people don't know this, but Dr. Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that offered rescue services to victims of the May 9 Stadium disaster and was very passionate about football as a supporter of Asante Kotoko," he added.

The May 9 disaster remains one of Ghana's darkest sporting moments, and learning that a future government minister was among those who rushed to help victims adds another layer to Dr Omane Boamah's legacy.

The fatal helicopter crash claimed eight lives, including several top government officials and military personnel.

Along with Dr Omane Boamah, the victims included Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Central Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel, namely, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.