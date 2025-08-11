ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How Dr Omane Boamah helped saved lives during May 9 disaster

Football News How Dr Omane Boamah helped saved lives during May 9 disaster
MON, 11 AUG 2025

General Manager of Great Olympics Eric Alagidede has revealed that late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that helped save lives during the May 9 Stadium disaster.

This revelation comes after Dr Omane Boamah was involved in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, together with seven other people.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Alagidede revealed that Dr Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that rushed to help victims of the devastating May 9 Stadium disaster, showing the hands-on leadership that set him apart from other politicians.

He further described him as a passionate football fan and a Kotoko supporter.

"He had that leadership quality you will always look for and admire about him. He always wanted to get his hands dirty and not just sit in his office like most of his colleagues do," he said.

"So, I learned a lot from him even though I didn't really have a personal relationship with him. He was not your typical African leader.

"Many people don't know this, but Dr. Omane Boamah was part of the medical team that offered rescue services to victims of the May 9 Stadium disaster and was very passionate about football as a supporter of Asante Kotoko," he added.

The May 9 disaster remains one of Ghana's darkest sporting moments, and learning that a future government minister was among those who rushed to help victims adds another layer to Dr Omane Boamah's legacy.

The fatal helicopter crash claimed eight lives, including several top government officials and military personnel.

Along with Dr Omane Boamah, the victims included Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, former Central Regional Minister Samuel Sarpong, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and three military personnel, namely, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

8 minutes ago

‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ — NPP ‘It would be inhumane to contest Tamale Central by-election to replace Murtala’ ...

10 minutes ago

Former Assin Central Member of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong ‘Nana Konadu Yiadom III was a mother to us all’ — Kennedy Agyapong mourns late A...

34 minutes ago

Govt to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million Gov't to boost National Vaccine Institute funding with additional GHC 50 million

37 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin Don’t take prophecies for granted; not all of them are fake — Speaker Bagbin urg...

37 minutes ago

NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kwasi Kwarteng NPP’s second chance debate: ‘I won’t reply Miracle’s AI-generated comments’ — Kw...

37 minutes ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe ‘Doomsday’ prophecies if not filtered, can paralyse people — Edudzi Tamekloe

2 hours ago

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor Measures in place to avert possible power outages during Atuabo plant maintenanc...

3 hours ago

Helicopter makes safe emergency landing in Nkawkaw due to bad weather Helicopter makes safe emergency landing in Nkawkaw due to bad weather

4 hours ago

Managing News Editor of Newscenta Newspaper, Elvis Darko Helicopter crash: ‘Carrying remains in jute sacks was wrong, denigration’ — Elvi...

4 hours ago

Minister for Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka Mohammed Omane Boamah compromised his fear of helicopter travel just to end galamsey — Mu...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line